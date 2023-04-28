Ula Mae Hurt Miller, 89, of Fort Myers, FL and formerly of Breathitt County, KY passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a long and joyous life, surrounded with love and family. Ula was born December 16, 1933 at Wilstacy, KY and was the daughter of the late Beach and Racheal Harvey Campbell. Ula was a homemaker and caregiver for the majority of her life. Always surrounded by family in one way or another. From Sunday dinners at her house for any family that wanted to come visit, to taking care of her grandchildren whenever she was needed. She was a strong woman that kept us all in line, and had a laugh that was contagious. She loved working in the garden and messing with flowers, and working with her stitch work with crochet and quilting. She was a special lady that will always be in our hearts and minds.
Ula was preceded in death by her two husbands: Andrew Hurt and Jerry Miller, Sr. Two daughters: Druzella (Johnny) Hounshell and Mary Alice (Shelby) Stacy both of Jackson, KY.
Ula is survived by her children: Beverly (George) Clemons of Jackson, KY. Maurine (Monroe) Napier of Fort Myers, Fl. Martha and Darrell Miller of Jackson, KY. Pauline Miller of Jackson, KY; Frankie (Steve) Ketterer of Georgetown, KY; Beach (Cyndi) Hurt of Tell City, IN; Billy “Joe” (Peggy) Hurt of Westville, IN and Jerry (Kim) Miller of Berea, KY. Two special granddaughters, Stephanie (Seth) Griggs of Fort Myers, FL; and Brittany (Paul) Miller of Berea, KY. She is also survived with a flock of grandchildren and great grandchildren that was created because of her and loved her dearly. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Hwy 1098, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will Saturday from 3:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
