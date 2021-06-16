Unsung Hero

Larry “LT” Turner
I remember first moving to Breathitt County. It was early July and hot as the blazes. It was several years ago but seems like only yesterday.
We went immediately by the Holcomb Athletic Complex to inform whoever we might find that my son hoped to play for the “Bobcats," if they were willing and had a spot for him. First thing, right out of the car, we saw Larry Turner.
“I’m LT,” he told us as he jovially sauntered over to where we were standing. He had a rod in his hand which appeared to resemble a divining rod. I thought he was in the early stages of digging a well or something.
He was a big guy in stature. His affect was as gentle and unassuming as a child's. He couldn’t have been any nicer.
I shook his outstretched hand and said, “I’m Fletcher Long and we have moved here from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This is my son, William, and we were hoping he could enroll, suit up, and play a little football for you guys.” I nodded at the rod in his hand and asked, "What are you up too?”
Larry told me, “I am marking the field.” He then went back to what he was doing as he directed us inside “The Den” where he assured us someone could help us.
He was marking the field. I was fascinated; perhaps more so than going in “The Den,” so I stayed behind while William went into "The Den." I wanted to watch Larry Turner “do his thing.”
LT would stride five yards from a white, painted mark he had made on the field and then plunge that rod deep into the ground. “Clink!” That was the sound of the rod striking something hard, something metallic, something well beneath the ground.
This time it would be I strolling over to LT and asking the questions. “What’s the metal sound?”
Larry told me, “We have metal plates which mark every five yards around this football field. In the winter, when the ground is hard and condenses, the plates push up to the surface, sometimes a little above it. In the summer, when it is hot and the ground expands and is soft, the metal markers sink underground. I have to find each marker and paint the spot where they are so we can accurately line the field. Probably should have done it earlier. They are good and down in there today.”
As he was telling me this he stepped another five yards, sunk the metal rod he was using well into the earth; and, once again, “Clink!” “How can you possibly know where these plates are? It has to be like finding a needle in a haystack.”
“Not for me,” LT told me. “I’ve been doing this for years. My stride is a perfect yard-long. All I have to do is stride, and count my strides up to '5,' and sink this rod in the ground.”
“Clink!” As he was describing it, LT had walked another five-yards, found the next underground metallic marker by striking it with the rod. He bent over and painted another white spot on the ground.
I asked him, “How many people do you have to help you with this? Surely you don’t have to go around this entire field by yourself?”
Turner responded, “I’m it. We let someone else try it once. His rod struck an underground rock and he painted that spot. It was the wrong spot. Threw off the entire field."
He concluded, "I find it better to just do it myself. Too many cooks spoil the stew and all.”
That was the Long family’s introduction to a man who has become one of our most steadfast and loyal friends. Of course, he’s just as much your friend as ours.
Everybody loves Larry “LT” Turner. This is especially true around both the BHS football program and the greater Breathitt area.
We talked with Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, Kyle Moore, about LT. He told the Times-Voice, “You know Larry is on disability these days and his health doesn’t permit him to do all the things he used to do.”
"We still have him come out when we are marking the field and stride those five yards for us. Larry makes his five steps, points to the spot, we sink in the rod and usually, without fail, hit the metal marker. His ability to find each marker is uncanny.”
Then Coach Moore continued, “Larry is the single most important person involved in our program. He volunteers his time here and takes so much pride in what he does. He does so many things people don’t see and can’t appreciate. He bleeds ‘Bobcat Blue.’ I could go on for hours about how great of a guy and asset he is to this program. I love Larry.”
Turner began volunteering with the program back in the 80s. He took some time away with work and then returned. The Times-Voice believes his years of service span from 1984-1992 then 2009-Present. God willing, Larry doesn’t plan on going anywhere.
LT plans to stay, right here, and help the program he loves by doing the things only he can do; the things you will, mostly likely, never even see. Like the markers only he can find.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.