An unthinkable tragedy shook the community of River Caney/Lost Creek on the night of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, when two sisters, Sharon White, 76, and Brenda Mullins, 77, were found dead inside the home of Mullins. Both women worked at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center, with White retiring there.
Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson was called to the site around 10:30pm, and the victims were sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.
According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), one of the women started a car inside a garage that was located below the home, causing the deaths of both women as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.
However, Epperson points out at this time, no official results have been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office (ME). “Several media and TV outlets have released information that has not been determined on their cause of death. The ME office is overwhelmed and are processing results as fast as possible,” clarified Epperson.
The KSP continues to investigate the matter although foul play is not suspected.
