A human skull is believed to have been discovered within the debris of a cleanup and removal of the burned down building on Main Street in downtown Jackson. The building caught fire in the early morning hours of Friday, September 17, 2021, and was recently removed by its owner.
Local authorities were expecting the results on Friday, June 3, 2022, but those results have not arrived. Authorities say that the chances of the skull being human are 99.9 percent, but attempts are being made to extract DNA for comparisons.
The Times Voice will continue to monitor and provide updates on the story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.