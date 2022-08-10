United States Senator Mitch McConnell while touring the flood damage in eastern Kentucky met with Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas to survey the destruction near Lost Creek in Breathitt County around noon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Why was southern Breathitt County affected more by the recent flood?
- US Senator Mitch McConnell visits Lost Creek
- Share Your Story
- Noble named Times Voice GM
- Clean up efforts continue in Breathitt County
- Breathitt Countians living in tents
- Peoples bank has modified hours and only drive-thru open
- Three arrested for looting
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.