On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, US Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Jackson to present the prestigious Kentucky Small Business of the Week Award to Kelsey Sebastian, owner of the restaurant Kelsey’s on Main.
Sebastian thanked those in attendance and the community for their support the past eight years. She remarked that while the restaurant business was unpredictable, she had hope that the restaurant would be there to serve Breathitt County for years to come.
Kelsey’s on Main is located in downtown Jackson at 1124 Main Street and can be contacted at 606-666-4004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.