The Jackson/Breathitt Chamber of Commerce met on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in a regular session at Kelsey’s on Main.
The meeting opened with City Councilwoman Mildred Lee Rogers being honored for her years of service and dedication to the Chamber of Commerce and the community.
Other highlights from the meeting are as follows:
US Senator Rand Paul will be making a stop in Jackson on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. to award Kelsey’s on Main the Kentucky Small Business of the Week Award.
The Jackson City High School graduation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. and Superintendent Wayne Sizemore stressed the academic achievement of this senior class. The 2022 JCS senior class had the highest ACT scoring in the state of Kentucky.
The HCTC graduation will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022, with ceremonies taking place in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Times will be determined.
Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas announced another Spring cleanup event taking place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, through Saturday, April 23, 2022. During this period, residents can drop off trash at the transfer station behind the county garage for no charge. She did want to point out that tires and hazardous materials including liquid paint would not be accepted.
Doug Fraley, representative for the Breathitt County Senior Citizens, made the announcement that after almost a two-year closure, the Jackson Social Security Office would be reopening to the public on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Mr. Fraley would add that masks and social distancing would be enforced as well as a pre-screening would be done before entering the building. He gave some pointers for quicker service, saying to avoid the early morning hours, the first part of the week, and the first of every month.
Mayor Thomas also stated that a Breathitt County Honey Festival meeting would be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, and the festival committee could use all the help it could get so any volunteers are welcome to attend.
