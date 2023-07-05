(PHOTO): (L-R) Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas; US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray; and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble
United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made his way to Jackson on Thursday, June 29, 2023, to view the completed Panbowl Dam Project as well as talk to local officials and the public about the recently announced $21 million in federal funding awarded to Breathitt County for the Panbowl Lake Corridor Project. The grant funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
“Look the whole country took note when there were those floods, and we know that this is a vulnerable area with those extreme weather events. That’s one of the reasons why in a very competitive process we decided to award this grant for this project to Panbowl Lake,” said Secretary Buttigieg.
“The widening of KY 15. That’s important not just for transportation purposes but for safety and resilience. The governor raised it multiple times with me, and I got lots of letters about it and having heard so much about this small community in Eastern Kentucky I wanted to get out here and see it myself,” added Buttigieg.
The Corridor Project will widen KY 15 to five lanes, two lanes in each direction with a center lane, between KY 30 and KY 1812 along with the addition of sidewalks and the improving of floodgates in the area. Washington Avenue which leads into downtown Jackson will be widened with sidewalks added on also.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.