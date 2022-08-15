The United States Postal Service (USPS) is planning to raise postage rates during the peak holiday season, October 2, 2022, through January 22, 2023.
This will be the third consecutive year that the USPS has set a temporary price hike during the holiday season claiming the increased revenue generated from the price increase helps to offset rising delivery costs.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per parcel and will cover individuals as well as businesses for priority mail, priority mail express, and first-class mail.
The prices will go into effect with the approval of the Postal Regulation Commission.
