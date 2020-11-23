Help on the way!
Nationally, the news on the vaccine front from ‘Operation Warp Speed’ very promising; no need to let down our guard quite yet
The United States of America recorded its 12th million Covid-19 case over the weekend. However, it appears the calvary may be on the way sooner than anticipated.
The Trump administration’s vaccine program adviser predicted life in America may be “back to normal” around May of 2021. Immunizations appear set to begin in short order, maybe even as soon as December 2020.
Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for the government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine development and distribution program told CNN’s State of the Union politics show on Sunday morning that regulatory approval for the first vaccine means the first Americans could be vaccinated, outside of clinical trial, by the middle of next month. If the distribution and immunization plan goes well, life may go “back to normal” by “May (2021) or something like that.”
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech made the first application to the US government for approval on Friday, November 20, 2020. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory body is scheduled to hold a meeting on December 10 which could award the team emergency authorization for the vaccine.
The plan is to vaccinate 20-million people in December, 2020. Another 30-million per month thereafter. Healthcare workers and the most vulnerable populations, such as residents of nursing homes, are expected to be first in line.
In addition to the Pfizer and BioNTech application, the firm, Moderna, is expected to apply for regulatory authorization soon on its vaccine. It is expected the vaccine needs to be given to 70% of the US population, “for sure herd immunity to take place,” according to Slaoui.
Meanwhile, Maryland’s Republican governor Larry Hogan voiced concern Americans were planning to defy advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by traveling for Thanksgiving and gathering in unsafe circumstances. Govern Hogan warns, “Family gathering is the number one transmission event.” Hogan maintains people let down their guard at family gatherings and fail to wear masks and fail to maintain social distancing rules.
Here at the Times-Voice, we hope everyone will remain diligent and stay home and have a blessed holiday season with just the “nuclear family” and not the entire family. We realize this is burdensome, but if we follow CDC guidelines we have every reason to believe we can get back together traditionally in 2021 and beyond.
