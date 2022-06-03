Vada Hays, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born October 12, 1963, at Ary, KY, and was the daughter of the late Carlis and Eva Allen Hudson.-She was also preceded in death by a brother: Robert “Little Man” Hudson.- A sister: Andrea Denise Hudson.-Granddaughter: London Hays.-Nephew: A.J. Hudson.-She is survived by her husband: Oliver Hays of Jackson, KY.- Daughter: Brandi Hays (Shane Puffer) of Jackson, KY.- Son: Ryan (Tabitha) Hays of Jackson, KY.-Brother: Arlin (Carol) Hudson of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Edna Ruth Bouchard of Campton, KY; Maxine Hudson of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Olivia Faith Mayse (Braxton O’Hara); Sydni Hays, Bristol Hays, Preslee Pelfrey.- A special family friend: Jacob Noble.- Brother in law: Philip (Jennifer) Hays and their children: Chelsea and Abby Hays.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in Hays Cemetery, Wolverine Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
