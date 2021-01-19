Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.
We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.
DB- Blake Ritchie (Breathitt, 2022), 5-10, 165; 30-tackles in 7-games with an interception and around a dozen passes broken up on the season. Was a threat on offense too, accounting for a pair of TD receptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.