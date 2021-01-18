Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.
We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.
DL-Clayton Whitaker (Knott Co., 2022) 6-2, 290; 27-tackles in 5-games with 5-TFLs
Commented
