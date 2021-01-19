Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.

We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.

DB- Ethan Barton (Middlesboro, 2021) 5-8, 150; 19-tackles, 1-TFL, 2-interceptions with 99-return yards and a pick-six.

