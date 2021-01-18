Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.
We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.
QB- Jaylen Turner (Breathitt, 2022) 6-4, 210; 73 for 134 for 1,167-yards passing, with 16-TDs against only 4-interceptions; 63-carries for 449-yards rushing and 9-rushing TDs; also had 36-stops on defense with 3-interceptions, forcing a fumble.
