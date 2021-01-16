Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.
We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.
RB- Jordan Sexton (Morgan Co., 2022) 5-9, 165; In 4-games he rushed the football 69-times for 406-yards and 3-TDs. Led the team in scoring and was third on the team in tackles.
