Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.

We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.

RB- Jordan Sexton (Morgan Co., 2022) 5-9, 165; In 4-games he rushed the football 69-times for 406-yards and 3-TDs. Led the team in scoring and was third on the team in tackles.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you