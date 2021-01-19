Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.
We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.
Last and certainly not least is our overall Variety Pizza's 7th-District Most Valuable Player for 2020. This guy could have made the team in three distinct phases of the football game; offense, defense, and/or special teams.
He's been dubbed the "Forrest Gump" of 7th-District football. There is nothing at which he isn't skilled, football-wise. He is quite an athlete, and like Knott County's Kyle Hofsess, a baseball star too.
Safety- Lane Weddle (Breathitt, 2021) 5-11, 185; 48-tackles, 3FFs, 3FRs, and 3-interceptions with 119-return yards and 2-pick sixes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.