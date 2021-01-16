Variety Pizza published its all-district football team in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Jackson Times-Voice. The team was selected by a district-wide panel of selectors.
We have been individually featuring a few of the players every day on the Times-Voice’s Digital newspaper. We intend to continue this practice until every single member of the team has been individually honored.
RB- Trent Asher (Leslie, 2021) 6-0, 180; Committed to Georgetown College) 83-rushing attempts, 717-yards, 9-TDs in 6-games; caught 11-passes, for 151-yards, and 2-TDs. GEORGETOWN COLLEGE FOOTBALL COMMITMENT!
