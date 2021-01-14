OL- Zack Tong (Middlesboro, 2022) 6-6, 288; Helped anchor a line of scrimmage which paved the way for 1,239-yards of rushing in only 6-games of action and scored 20-rushing TDs. Team averaged 206.5 yards rush- ing per game and 3.3-rushing TDs.
breaking spotlight featured popular special report top story
Variety Pizza's 2020 2A All 7th-District Football Team...take a bow Zack Tong
- Times-Voice Digital Sports
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Covid-19 Vaccination Info
- OC Judge-Executive Turner Receives Covid-19 Vaccination
- COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to 70 and older in Knox
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
- Those 60 and older, essential workers next in line to get coronavirus vaccine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 3, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update December 21, 2020
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
Latest News
- Variety Pizza's 2020 Class 2A All-7th District Football Team...take a bow Connor Griffin (MIddlesboro)
- Variety Pizza's 2020 2A All 7th-District Football Team...take a bow Zack Tong
- Variety Pizza's 2020 Class 2A, All-District Football Team...Jason Perry take a bow!
- Trump Impeached...Again!
- Impeached, part two!
- Trump appears likely to be first President impeached twice
- FBI Seeking Information Pertaining to January 6, 2021...
- Arizona 'Horned QAnon Conspiracy Theorist recently turned Insurrectionist' taken into custody
Most Popular
Articles
- Arizona 'Horned QAnon Conspiracy Theorist recently turned Insurrectionist' taken into custody
- Variety Pizza's Class 2A, District 7, 2020 Player of the Year
- Elmer Hensley
- House appears poised to pass an Impeachment resolution tomorrow (January 11, 2021)
- Florida man arrested in connection with January 6, 2021 attempted coup d'état
- Conversations with Caleb…(June 13, 2021)
- West Virginia Republican lawmaker in custody
- Impeached, part two!
- Trump appears likely to be first President impeached twice
- Sharon Ann Clemons Combs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.