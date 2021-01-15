LB- Preston Spurlock (Leslie, 2021) 5-11, 225; 29-tackles in 6-games. Spurlock is an excellent player whose registered, online statistics fail to capture the kind of player he has been over the course of his career. Spurlock was the District’s Kentucky Football Coaches Association’s 2020 Player of the Year. We are proud to have him on our team too. 

