The second "big ugly" we want to feature from off the Variety Pizza All-7th District Football Team is Union College commitment Connor Griffin from Middlesboro, High School. This guy is headed to become one of Coach John Michael Luttrell's bulldogs and this is one big DAWG! Congratulations to Connor Griffin.
OL- Connor Griffin (Middlesboro, 2021) 6-5, 340; Committed to Union College) Helped anchor a line of scrim- mage which led the way for 1,239-yards of rushing in only 6-games of action and scored 20-rushing TDs. Team aver- aged 206.5 yards rushing per game and 3.3-rushing TDs.
