C- William L. Long II (Breathitt, 2021) 5-11, 260; (Signed early with Centre College) Spear-headed the most prolific offense in the district scoring 319-points in 8-games (39.875 per outing).Team gained 1,748 yards of rushing in 8 games (218.5) with 27-rushing TDs on the year or 3.375 per game and another 150-yards per night passing. O-Line gave up the fewest QB-sacks of any unit in the 7th-district this past season in spite of throwing it way more frequently than any other district participant. William was a real weapon, calling fronts, blocking assignments, and blocking at multiple levels, both this year and last, with his explosion, speed, power and agility. The multi-year, Associated Press, first-team All-State offensive center will be missed. 

Tags

Recommended for you