We intend to devote an entire article to each individual player who made the 2020, Variety Pizza, Class 2A All District 7 Football Team. First up...Congratulations to a freshman who made this year's team, Jason Perry of Breathitt High.
OL- Jason Perry (Breathitt, 2024) 6-2, 260; This freshman worked his way into the starting lineup early and was one of the unit’s more reliable and athletic players by season’s end. Perry helped pave the way for the most prolific offense in the district, scoring 319-points in 8-games (39.875 per outing).Team gained 1,748 yards of rushing in 8 games (218.5) with 27-rushing TDs on the year or 3.375 per game and another 150-yards per night passing. O-Line gave up the fewest QB-sacks of any unit in the 7th-district in spite of throwing it way more frequently than any other participant. This guy is a bone fide future all-stater and will likely make the freshman all-state foot- ball team (KPGFootball) when it gets published.
