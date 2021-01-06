Variety Pizza’s Class 2A, District 7
Defensive Player of the Year
William L. Long, II (2021, Signed to Centre College)…William was flanked this year by newbies while being the focus of every double-team, triple-team, and opposing team’s scouting report. Centre College newest Colonel led the Bobcat defense in several key statistical categories.
William registered 37-tackles but his 9-TFLs led the team as did his 4.5-sacks. Both of those statistics were remarkable playing on the only team in District 7 which regularly throws the ball.
Big game performance meant a lot to our selection committee. In the district’s biggest regular season contest, at home against Middlesboro with playoff home field on the line, Long dominated. Against the Yellow-Jackets, Long registered 7-tackles, 3-TFLs, and 2.5-sacks.
From an interior down-lineman, that is coming up big at the right time. Congratulations to Breathitt County’s William L. Long, II, from your friends at Variety Pizza and the Jackson Times Voice.
Don't forget to buy the Times-Voice's January 13th-edition in newsstands Wednesday evening all over Jackson, Kentucky for the entire team!
