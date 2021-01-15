OL- Bradee Davidson (Leslie County, 2023) 6-7, 340; Was the best down lineman on a unit which cleared the way for 1,257-yards rushing in 232-carries and 14-rush- ing TDs. This guy also protected the district’s second most prolific passing offense, containing the rush off the edge. He has the size teams covet and he is moving better and better as he matures. 

