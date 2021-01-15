Variety Pizza's 2020 Class 2A All-Seventh District Football Team...Zack Tong, take a bow!

Zack Tong, Middlesboro High

 Graphics: Jeanie Noble/Fletcher Long

OL- Zack Tong (Middlesboro, 2022) 6-6, 288; Helped anchor a line of scrimmage which paved the way for 1,239-yards of rushing in only 6-games of action and scored 20-rushing TDs. Team averaged 206.5 yards rush- ing per game and 3.3-rushing TDs. 

