The Variety Pizza, Class 2A, All-7th-District Football Team will be fully published in the Jackson Breathitt County Times-Voice's January 13, 2021 print edition. Until then, we will continue to release various snippets just to whet your appetites.
We have already released the Athletic-Trainer of the Year (Caroline Long, Breathitt) and the Coach of the Year (Larry French, Middlesboro). Today, we honor Variety Pizza's Offensive Player of the Year or MVP. Congratulations, Jaylen Turner, from your friends at Variety Pizza and the Times-Voice.
Jaylen Turner (Breathitt County, 2022) completed 73 of his 134 passing attempts for 1,354-yards passing, with 16-TDs against only 4-interceptions. On the ground, he had 63-carries for 515-yards rushing and 10-rushing TDs.
Most importantly, a QB’s job is to win games and this QB led his team to its second consecutive district title and second consecutive unblemished district mark. Any team wondering how Breathitt keeps dominating the selections is advised to find a way to beat Breathitt County in a football game.
The Bobcats' closest margin of victory in 2020, a down year by Bobcat standards, was besting Middlesboro by 15-points. When your team runs everyone off the field, it will dominate the selections to any All-District team not picked by the KFCA (Strangely enough).
Don't forget to buy the Times-Voice's January 13th-edition in newsstands Wednesday evening all over Jackson, Kentucky for the entire team!
