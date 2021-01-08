Variety Pizza's Class 2A, District 7, 2020 Player of the Year

Variety Pizza's Class 2A, District 7
Overall District MVP
Lane Weddle (Breathitt, 2021)…Weddle was forced into action in the backfield at running back even though RB isn’t his natural position. Let’s just say he certainly knows how to respond when his team needs big performances from him.
Weddle carried the football 69-times for 803-yards from scrimmage collecting 14-rushing TDs in 8-games. Weedle caught 24-passes for 415-yards receiving with 4-TD receptions to go along with his ground production.
Weddle led the District's Champion, Breathitt High, in scoring with 141-points (13 rushing TDs, 4-TDs receiving, 2-INT returns, 23-extra points, 2-two-point conversions); was 23-30 in PATs, had 48-tackles, 3FFs, 3FRs, and 3-interceptions with 119-return yards and 2-pick sixes. Can’t imagine a player on any team in the 7th-District more called upon nor more reliable in so many phases of a football game.
He was easily the best player the Bobcats had at a variety of different slots and on multiple sides of the football. He put the value in valuable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.