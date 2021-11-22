Venette Addision

Venette Addison, age 47, of Highway 1110 Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday November 20, 2021 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky. Venette was born on October 6, 1974 to Arnold and Brenda White Henson. She was a cashier at Wal-Mart in Jackson. Venette is survived by her husband Ritchie Addison of Jackson, Kentucky, her Mother; Brenda White Henson of River Caney, Kentucky, Her Father; Arnold Henson of River Caney, Kentucky, Three Sons; George(Kim) Addison of London, Kentucky, Justin(Courtney) Addison of Jackson, Kentucky, Ty Addison of Copeland, Kentucky, Four Grandchildren; Kassandra Addison, Dristen Addison, Micah Addison, Canyon Addison, One Brother; Marvin(Elisha) Henson of Buckhorn, Kentucky, a Host of Nieces, Nephews and other Loving Relatives and Friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services for Venette Addison will be held on Wednesday November 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Kenneth Noble, Danny White, and Carl Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Venette will be laid to rest in the White Family Cemetery at Watts, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers.
