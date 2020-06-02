Vernon Adams

Vernon Adams, age 63 of Morris Fork passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at UK Hospital. He was born February 11, 1957, at Buckhorn, KY, and was the son of the late Greenberry and Dorothy Abner Adams. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Howard and Harold Adams. He is survived by three daughters: Chelsea Adams of Jackson, KY. Amanda Turner of Booneville,KY and Robin Brulport of Morris Fork, KY.-Like a daughter Shanelle Bowling of Booneville,KY.-One son: Travis Adams of Booneville, KY. One sister: Patsy (Mark) Herald of Hamilton.- Four brothers: Elmer Ray (Donna) Adams of Booneville, KY; Jerry (Bea) Adams of Morris Fork, KY; Eugene (Pam) Adams of Jackson, KY.-Darrell Adams of Bowling Green, KY.-Grandchildren: Devin Turner, Brenton, Turner, Lindsey Turner, Lukas Simons, Hunter Sizemore, Kaleb Sizemore, Alyssa Young,m Jacobe Humphrey.; One great-grandchild: Ivy Smiddy, Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Simmie Ray Bowling and Leslie Abner officiating.-Visitation will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. -Burial in the Abner Family Cemetery at Otter Creek of Buckhorn, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

