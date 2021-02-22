Vernon Brewer

Vernon Eugene Brewer, the husband of Edna Faye Hensley Brewer was made whole and called to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the age of 83 years, 3 months, and 2 days.
Vernon was born in Jackson, Kentucky on November 18, 1937 to the late Jeff and Jettie Turner Brewer. He was a farmer and loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his many beloved family members.
Left to cherish many memories of him are his wife, Edna Faye Hensley Brewer of Jackson, Kentucky; two daughters, Eugenia (Charles) Thomas of Jackson, Kentucky and Diane (John) Dunahoo of Beattyville, Kentucky; three sons, Eddie (Nikki) Brewer, Vernon (Dorothy) Brewer Jr., and Michael (Darlene) Brewer all of Jackson, Kentucky; two brothers, George (Lisa) Brewer of Michigan and Russell (Sharon) Brewer of Murray, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda (Darrell) Noble of Athol, Kentucky and Nancy (Ray) LaPointe of Michigan; nineteen grandchildren, Charles (Jennifer) Thomas Jr., Bradford Thomas, Eddie N. (Tanya) Brewer, Ervine (Michelle) Brewer, Ashley (James) Smith, Lucy Brewer (Mikie Terry), Cody Brewer, Trevor Brewer, Tyler Brewer, Landon Brewer, Zaylon Brewer, Melody Brewer (Derek Taulbee), Vernon Dewayne (Jodi) Brewer, Brittany (Tyler) Clemons, Courtney Roberts (Ben Wiley), Malissa (Sherianne) Brewer, Cody (Jamie) Johnson, Drew (Jameka) Underwood, and Neil (Lauren) Underwood; twenty-seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Welcoming him to his heavenly home, in addition to his parents, Jeff and Jettie Turner Brewer, are three brothers Lloyd Brewer, Ed Brewer, and Steve Brewer, two sisters, Dorothy Noble and Callie White, and a special grandson, Jeffrey Clay Thomas will also joyfully welcome his PaPa and together they can find the best fishing holes and hunting grounds in their eternal home.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 with Pastor Mike Spencer officiating. Vernon will be laid to rest in the Brewer Cemetery #1 at Oakdale, Kentucky with grandsons and great grandsons servings as Pallbearers and Charles Thomas, John Dunahoo, George Brewer, Russell Brewer, and Landon Brewer serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
