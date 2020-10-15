VICCO, Ky. (Jackson Times-Voice digital newspaper)
Father now facing serious felony charges from this morning's events, remains in custody...
In a story first appearing on WYMT out of Hazard, it is being reported a father has been accused of opening fire on his own children, killing one child and severely injuring the other. The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m., according to sources who provided the information to WYMT.
The father was at a home on Montgomery Creek Road in the Vicco community in Perry County, Kentucky when the event occurred. Thirty-six (36) year old suspect, David Hampton, of Vicco, allegedly shot two of his children. Both children were, reportedly, under fifteen (15) years of age.
State police say both children were evacuated from a neighbor’s house and rushed to Hazard ARH where one of the two died shortly thereafter. The other child was airlifted to Johnson City to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Mr. Hampton was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to the KSP. Mr. Hampton was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard, Kentucky.
The case remains open and is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Detective Josh Huff is leading the investigation. Principally among the things being investigated is what led to these shootings.
This is a developing story. More about the situation will be reported as facts become known.
