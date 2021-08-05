Vicie Strong

Vicie Strong, age 75, of Whick, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born April 11, 1946, at Watts, KY, and was the daughter of the late Grover and Hiner Landsaw Watts.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Luther Strong.- Her daughter: Christene Fugate.- Her brother: Whick Watts.-She is survived by three daughters: Brenda McGuin of Lost Creek, KY; Inez Fugate of Hardy, KY; Glynda Strong of Whick, KY.-Her sons: Walter (Margaret) Fugate of Ocala, FL, and Kevin (Shelly) Fugate of Warsaw, KY.- A sister: Laverna Neace of Gays Creek, KY.- Brothers: Zack (Julie) Watts and Ed (Carol) Watts of Whick, KY; George Watts of War Creek, KY and Woodrow Watts of Clayhole, KY.- A Special grandson: Zachery Strong of Lost Creek, KY.- 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Fugate and Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Fugate Cemetery at Little Leatherwood of Watts, KY.- Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to the COVID outbreak masks are requested to be worn although not mandatory.

