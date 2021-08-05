Vicie Strong, age 75, of Whick, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born April 11, 1946, at Watts, KY, and was the daughter of the late Grover and Hiner Landsaw Watts.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Luther Strong.- Her daughter: Christene Fugate.- Her brother: Whick Watts.-She is survived by three daughters: Brenda McGuin of Lost Creek, KY; Inez Fugate of Hardy, KY; Glynda Strong of Whick, KY.-Her sons: Walter (Margaret) Fugate of Ocala, FL, and Kevin (Shelly) Fugate of Warsaw, KY.- A sister: Laverna Neace of Gays Creek, KY.- Brothers: Zack (Julie) Watts and Ed (Carol) Watts of Whick, KY; George Watts of War Creek, KY and Woodrow Watts of Clayhole, KY.- A Special grandson: Zachery Strong of Lost Creek, KY.- 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Fugate and Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Fugate Cemetery at Little Leatherwood of Watts, KY.- Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Due to the COVID outbreak masks are requested to be worn although not mandatory.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
Proudly powered by WordPress
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.