Victoria Noble, age 89, of Lexington, KY passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born September 15, 1932, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Martin and Dora (Noble) Kazee.- She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy Noble.-Her brother: Vernon Kazee.-Her sisters: Naomi Kazee, Bertha Hudson, Lena Marshall, Letha Snyder, Reecy Hudson, Pearlie Stacy, and Vada Rice.- Her grandson: Eric Noble. -She is survived by her sons: Stanley (Sue) Noble of Lexington, KY; Robert ( Cindy) Noble of Crestwood, KY; Dennis (Kim) Noble of Lexington, KY; Roy Eugene (Victoria) Noble of Lexington, KY and Martin (Louise) Noble of Asheville, NC.- Grandchildren: James Noble, Stephanie Noble, Melissa Pullen, Lisa Mertsch, Erica Holbrook, David Noble, Sarah Tolliver.-Her sister: Pauline Werner of Nicholasville, KY.-Twelve great grandchildren.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Leonard Carpenter officiating.-Burial in the Kazee Family Cemetery, Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will begin at Noon on Monday until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following address: Ashland Terrace, 475 South Ashland Ave. Lexington, KY 40502. -Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
