Victoria Sword, age 52, of Hazard, KY passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.- She was born April 17, 1969, in Hazard, KY, and was preceded in death by her father: Hobert Sword, and her mother: Laura Turner..-She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Kenneth Sword, Elliott Sword, and Arlie Sword. Her sisters: Margaret Neace and Barbara Wilson.-One granddaughter: Hannah Wilson.-She is survived by daughters: Gerri Herald and Gwendolyn Herald of Hazard, KY; Her son: Gareth Herald of Hazard, KY. -Her sisters: Elizabeth Sword of Altro, KY; Mary Sword of Hazard, KY; Linda Southwood of Somerset, KY and Brenda Combs of Scottsburg, IN; Her brothers: Thomas Sword of Altro, KY; Allen Sword of Somerset, KY and Charlie Sword of Barwick, KY; Two grandchildren: Byron Worley of Austin, IN and Haley Abner of Altro, KY.-Her stepfather: Luther Turner of Somerset, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Altro Church of God, Altro, KY with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Turner and Sword Cemetery, Gays Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 5:00 pm at the Altro Church of God.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Family requests masks are worn and cautionary measures are to be taken due to COVID.
