Violet Jean Baker White, age 59, of Barwick, KY passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. She was born July 14, 1964 at Barwick, KY and was the daughter of the late Ova Baker. She was preceded in death by husband: Jeffery White. Stepfather: McKinley Fugate. Two sisters: Virginia Baker and Margaret Thomas. She is survived by her mother: Sallie Belle Stidham Fugate of Barwick, KY. Two daughters: Mary Louise Rhodes of London, KY and Delcie Lynn Coots of Delphia, KY. Three brothers: Joseph Baker, Lloyd Baker and Wayne Baker of Barwick, KY. Three sisters: Susie Noble and Christine White of Barwick, KY and Alice Caudill of Booneville, KY.
Two special nephews: Austin Noble and Michael James Baker. Two special nieces: Mary Elizabeth Turner and Jennifer Sue Baker. Ten grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:00- pm at the Bowling Creek Church of Christ at 90 Bowling Creek Road, Altro, KY with Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Stidham Cemetery, River Road, Barwick, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday, August 18 at 6:00 pm at the Bowling Creek Church of God, Altro, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
