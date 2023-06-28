Virgie Ellen Brewer 90 passed away Monday, June 26, at the Landmark of Breathitt Nursing Home in Jackson Ky. She was a retired cook for Breathitt County Board of Education. Virgie enjoyed gardening, quilting, working in her flowers and spending time with her family. She is the daughter of the late Sherman and Cora Clair Combs. She was also preceded in death by her husband Dennis Brewer, 3 Sons- Steven, Michael and Dennis Brewer, 1 Daughter- Sue Minton, 1 Grandson- Phillip Brewer, 3 Brothers- George, Mitchell and Dallas, and 4 Sisters- Mae, Martha, Gladys, and Ivory.
Virgie Is survived by 1 Daughter- Brenda Napier, 2 Sons- James (Pauline) Brewer, and Phillip Brewer, 8 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will begin Thursday June 29th at 11:00Am and will continue until the Funeral begins at 1:00 PM with Delmer Gross officiating. Burial will follow at the Brewer Family Cemetery at Oakdale with Friends and Family serving as Pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.