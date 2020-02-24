Virgil Butch Napier, age 60 of Hardshell, KY passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Virgil was born on August 16, 1959 to Sarah Ann Allen Napier and the late Virgil Napier. He was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by his mother: Sarah Ann Allen Napier of Hardshell, Kentucky; his wife: Gail Noble Napier of Clayhole, Kentucky; one son: Cleve (Ann) Napier of California; one daughter: Florence Ann (Waylon) Chapman of Jackson, Kentucky; four sisters: Ruphena Napier of Rowdy, Kentucky, Hazel Hudson of Clayhole, Kentucky, Georgenia Napier of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Katherine (Michael) Ivey of Seymour, Tennessee; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Virgil Napier, he was preceded in death by his brother Estill Ray (Rooster) Napier.
Funeral services will be conducted by Watts Funeral Home at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Church in Rowdy, Kentucky with Robert Campbell officiating. Virgil will be laid to rest in the Napier Cemetery at Hardshell, Kentucky with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit Mt. Carmel Church at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020.
