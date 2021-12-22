Virgil David Johnson, age 66, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Monday December 20, 2021 at his residence.
Virgil was born on April 11, 1955 to Arch and Louraine Johnson.
Virgil is survived by his Mother; Louraine Johnson of Stanton, Kentucky, Two Daughters; Ashley Johnson of Jackson, Kentucky, Rachel Johnson of Barbourville, Kentucky, One Son; Kenneth A. Johnson(Teresa) of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Brothers; A.C. (Carol) Johnson of Beattyville, Kentucky, Carl(Stella) Johnson of Beattyville, Kentucky, Bill(Ellen) Johnson of Beattyville, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Jinnie(Roger) Collins of Stanton, Kentucky, Evalee(Alvie) Hollon of Stanton, Kentucky, Christine(J.D.) White of Jackson, Kentucky.
Virgil was preceded in death by his Father; Arch Johnson, and Sister; Diane Johnson.
Memorial Services for Virgil David Johnson will be announced at a later date.
