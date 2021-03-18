Virgil Eugene Miller, 75, Jackson passed away Tuesday, March 16, at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Breathitt County and was self-employed as a farmer. He attended Riverside Christian School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Minerva (McIntosh) Miller; brothers, Lawna Miller, Arthur Miller, Carl E. Miller; sisters, Ethel Noble, Geneva Miller, Bonnie Faye Miller, Dorothy Jean Noble. He is survived by sister, Alice Barhorst; special friend, Kathy Thorpe; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Miller, Alma Miller; host of nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 12:00PM. Funeral will follow Saturday, 1:00PM with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Flint Ridge Cemetery at Clayhole.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the American Cancer Society.
