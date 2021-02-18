Virginia Crabtree

Virginia “Bird” Crabtree, age 79 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Virginia was born on October 03, 1941 to the late Kelly and Dora Thompson. She was a homemaker, a member of Full Gospel Church of Whick, Kentucky, and a devoted Christian that served the Lord.
She is survived by two sons, Edward Crabtree and Chrystal Collins of Saldee, Kentucky and Jason Kelly Crabtree of Saldee, Kentucky; two daughters, Oma Gail Curtiss of Cold Springs, Kentucky and Cheryl (Danny) McIntosh of Cold Spring, Kentucky; five brothers, Ken (Wilma) Thompson, Francis Edward (Marilyn) Thompson, Wendell (Linda) Thompson, Kelly Jr (Deloris) Thompson, and McKinley (Ann) Thompson; seven sisters, Nora Lee Combs, Judy Irene (Jake) Combs, Mearl Spencer, Shirley Haddix, Phannie Jean Haddix, Charlene Strong, and Mary Strong; seven grandchildren, Billie Gail (Lonnie) Neace, Donald Curtiss, Crystal Curtiss, Tiffany (James) McIntosh, Jason E. Crabtree, Jared Crabtree, and William Crabtree; ten great grandchildren, Noah, Gabriel, Kaleigh, Kristina, Christopher, Octavia, Carson, Adalynn, Ryan, and Malaki; a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kelly and Dora Thompson, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Crabtree, two sisters, Bonnie Rae Baker and May Perdue, and two grandchildren, Virginia Ruth Curtis and Bruce Jason Curtiss.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 with Raymond Moore and Jerald Moore officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest in the White and Francis Cemetery at Saldee, Kentucky with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 prior to funeral services beginning at 12:30 PM
