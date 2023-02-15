Virginia Lee (Jenny) Edmonds, 76, of Jackson, KY, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was surrounded by people and voices that she held dear. Born to parents Willie and Georgia Thompson, Jenny grew up in the Shoulderblade and Highland communities.
Over the course of her servant life, she worked to support young people in school systems and brought care to many across Breathitt County as a home nurse.
Her life was devoted to serving others, especially through her Ladies Missionary Group at First Church of God for which she was co-president. She also was an active Board member for Juniper Health and Breathitt County Health Department. A healer, wonderful cook, singer, clogger, runner, artist, caring wife, mother, sister and friend, Jenny embraced life through a lens of curiosity and creativity.
She and husband Ted Edmonds, Jr. met in their young teenage years and journeyed together across 58 years of married life, love and friendship. Together, they faced joy, adversity and all the beautiful complexities of life with an enduring commitment to each other and God. Together they raised one beloved son, Theo Alan Edmonds, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver.
Virginia is survived by: Ted Edmonds, husband; Theo Alan Edmonds (Josh Miller), son; Opha Caudill, sister; Gordon and Connie Edmonds, brother-in-law/sister-in-law; beloved families of nephews/niece, David, Johnny, Michael, Craig and Chrissy; the sisters in her Ladies Missionary Group; and, a lifetime of friends in her counsel and care.
She was preceded in death by father and mother, in-laws Ted and Christine Edmonds, brother Gordon Thompson and Linda, and Bert and Marvin Caudill.
The family has entrusted Watts Funeral Home with the arrangements. A visitation will be held Friday, February 17, from 4-7p and homegoing service on Saturday, February 18, at 11a (with visitation beginning at 10a before the service). All will take place at First Church of God, 1772 KY-30 W, Jackson, KY 41339. She will be laid to rest in The Jackson Cemetery with The First Church of God Ladies Missionary Group serving as Pallbearers and The First Church of God Congregation and Family serving as Honorary Pallbearers. A meal will be held back at the church following a final graveside goodbye. Jenny’s friend and brother in Christ, Pastor Bobby Hollon will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Ladies Missionary Group at First Church of God in Jackson.
Donations can be made at the church or online: https://secure.subsplash.com/ui/access/WF2V87/#/ If donating online, please select “Ladies Missionary Group” from the drop down menu in the “Fund” section under Gift Details.
