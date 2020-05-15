In an article first published to the New York Times and authored by Michael Shear and Maggie Haberman, it is reported the White House is now racing to contain an outbreak of coronavirus. Aides report believing it is spreading rapidly through the cramped offices making up the three floors of the West Wing.
Three of the nation’s top officials leading the response have self-quarantined. One of the President’s personal valets and a spokeswoman for the Vice-President, Katie Miller, have already tested positive.
“It is scary to go to work,” a top economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. “I think I would be a lot safer sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing. [The West Wing] is a small, crowded place. It’s, you know, it’s a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country.”
In response the White House has asked more staff members to work from home. The White House has also increased the usage of masks, and have more rigorously screened people entering the complex according to the Shear and Haberman article. It is believed employees who have had direct contact with both the President’s valet and Ms. Miller are still coming to work, at least according to senior administration officials.
For his part, President Trump continues to ignore guidance offered form the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among other advise given, the President still refuses to wear a mask when meeting with groups of people. This being said, the President, reportedly, appears, according to one senior administration official, to be “spooked” now that his personal valet has tested positive.
The valet is among the attendants who serve Trump food. He hasn’t been wearing a mask either, like his boss. President Trump also appeared “annoyed” when he learned Ms. Miller tested positive and has grown irritated with people who get too close to him, according to one senior administration official.
This news is cause for concern as we in the mountains brace for the reopening of our own businesses and return to what will become our new normal. The White House has access to testing and containment procedures we can not possibly replicate around here.
If the virus can spread in the heart of our nation’s body of government where, resources are plentiful and free to the consumer, what might it do in our own back yards where these same resources are far harder by which to come? It appears we are about to learn.
