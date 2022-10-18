The Breathitt County Volley Cats (15-16) and Jackson City Lady Tigers (15-10) are set to face each other for the third time this season in the opening round of the 55th District Volleyball Tournament. The winner will advance on to the district championship game and reserve a spot in the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament.
Breathitt County won both regular season matches on August 31st (3-2) and on September 27th (3-1).
Breathitt County Team Leaders
Jacey Carpenter 215 kills; 7 blocks; 234 digs; 62 aces
Allie Noble 195 kills; 260 digs; 59 aces
Natalie Moore 140 kills; 9 blocks
Allison Halsey 121 kills; 62 aces
Audrynn Hamilton 7 blocks; 551 assists; 267 digs; 71 aces
Jackson City Team Leaders
Adeline Turner 243 kills; 13 blocks; 365 digs
Belle Noble 269 kills; 6 blocks; 302 digs; 76 aces
Sami Noble 344 assists; 207 digs; 82 aces
Kennedy Mullins 256 digs; 70 aces
Leann Campbell 204 digs
The 55th District tournament is played at Wolfe County High School (Campton, KY) and the BHS/JCS game is scheduled for 6 pm tonight (October 18th).
The winner will advance to face Wolfe County (18-11) on Wednesday, October 19th at 6 pm for the district championship.
14th Region Standings
1 – Knott County Central (25-9) RPI: .59615
2 – Letcher County Central (24-10) RPI: .58666
3 – Wolfe County (18-11) RPI: .58258
4 – Leslie County (16-12) RPI: .50475
5 – Breathitt County (15-16) RPI: .50464
6 – Hazard (17-11) RPI: .49650
7 – Perry County Central (16-15) RPI: .49132
8 – Jackson City (15-10) RPI: .48239
9 – Lee County (15-16) RPI: .47534
10 – Powell County (15-18) RPI: .46964
11 – Owsley County (13-10) RPI: .45303
12 – June Buchanan (11-15) RPI: .41126
13 – Buckhorn (7-15) RPI: .37346
14 – Estill County (4-23) RPI: .35262
15 – Cordia (0-12) RPI: .31140
