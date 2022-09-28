The Breathitt County Volley Cats escaped with a big district win over their rival the Jackson City Lady Tigers at the Goff Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Breathitt won 3-1 (25-16; 21-25; 25-20; 25-19) to improve to 10-12 on the season; JCS falls to 9-7.
BHS stat leaders: Allie Noble 13 kills and 18 digs; Jacey Carpenter 11 kills and 19 digs; Natalie Moore 9 kills, 1 block, and 14 digs; Allison Halsey 8 kills; Audrynn Hamilton 33 assists, 29 digs, and 8 aces; and Megan McIntosh 21 digs.
JCS stat leaders: Adeline Turner 15 kills, 26 digs, and 1 block; Belle Noble 11 kills and 16 digs; Sami Noble 16 assists, 16 digs, and 3 aces; Kennedy Mullins 23 digs and 3 aces; Tara Strong 17 digs; and Leann Campbell 11 digs and 1 block.
Breathitt will be back in action tonight against Leslie County (10-5) at home at 6 pm. Jackson City will be home as well when they face Owsley County (9-5) tonight at 6 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.