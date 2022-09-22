The Breathitt County Lady Cats (8-9) suffered a tough loss earlier in the week to Johnson Central 0-3 (18-25; 19-25; 16-25). The Lady Cats will host Knott County Central (11-7) tonight at 6 pm.
The Lady Cats find themselves in sixth place in the 14th Region standings, with Letcher Central (16-3), Wolfe County (11-7), and Knott Central (11-7) taking the top three spots.
Breathitt’s team leaders are Allie Noble with 112 kills and 121 digs; Natalie Moore with 5 blocks; Audrynn Hamilton 271 assists; and Jacey Carpenter 39 aces.
