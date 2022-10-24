The Breathitt County Volley Cats’ season has come to an end in the opening round of the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 (25-17; 25-23; 25-16) loss to Knott County Central.
Breathitt finishes the season at 16-18 and with the loss of only one senior (Allie Noble), the Volley Cats expect to be a regional contender next season.
The semifinals will take place tonight on the campus of Breathitt County High School beginning at 6 pm with Knott (27-9) facing Leslie County (18-12), followed by Wolfe County (20-11) taking on Powell County (17-18).
The latest Volley Cats’ reported stats can be seen in the chart below.
Player Stats
Jersey
Player
Games
Sets
Kills
Kills
Blocks
Blocks
Blocks
Blocks
Assists
Assists
Digs
Digs
Service
Service
2
Noble, Allie
33
104
208
2.00
4
4
0
0.04
34
0.33
284
2.73
61
0.59
22
Moore, Natalie
33
104
152
1.46
9
9
0
0.09
31
0.30
162
1.56
46
0.44
15
Halsey, Allison
33
104
137
1.32
6
5
1
0.06
22
0.21
165
1.59
64
0.62
18
Hamilton, Audrynn
32
101
47
0.47
8
7
1
0.08
607
6.01
292
2.89
78
0.77
5
Carpenter, Jacey
30
93
238
2.56
7
7
0
0.08
22
0.24
261
2.81
70
0.75
23
Hays, Sabrina
28
87
6
0.07
0
0
0
0.00
14
0.16
187
2.15
2
0.02
7
McIntosh, Megan
25
81
7
0.09
0
0
0
0.00
6
0.07
157
1.94
3
0.04
16
Sencer, Breleigh
25
60
31
0.52
4
4
0
0.07
11
0.18
52
0.87
25
0.42
11
Hyden, Haley
27
59
14
0.24
0
0
0
0.00
10
0.17
50
0.85
37
0.63
17
Hayes, Chloey
11
14
1
0.07
0
0
0
0.00
3
0.21
10
0.71
1
0.07
10
Maggard, Valerie
1
1
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
2
2.00
0
0.00
