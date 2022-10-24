The Breathitt County Volley Cats’ season has come to an end in the opening round of the 14th Region Volleyball Tournament with a 3-0 (25-17; 25-23; 25-16) loss to Knott County Central.

Breathitt finishes the season at 16-18 and with the loss of only one senior (Allie Noble), the Volley Cats expect to be a regional contender next season.

The semifinals will take place tonight on the campus of Breathitt County High School beginning at 6 pm with Knott (27-9) facing Leslie County (18-12), followed by Wolfe County (20-11) taking on Powell County (17-18).

The latest Volley Cats’ reported stats can be seen in the chart below.

Player Stats

Jersey

Player

Games
Played

Sets
Played

Kills

Kills
avg.

Blocks
(total)

Blocks
(solo)

Blocks
(assist)

Blocks
Total
avg.

Assists

Assists
avg.

Digs

Digs
avg.

Service
Aces

Service
Aces
avg.

2

Noble, Allie

33

104

208

2.00

4

4

0

0.04

34

0.33

284

2.73

61

0.59

22

Moore, Natalie

33

104

152

1.46

9

9

0

0.09

31

0.30

162

1.56

46

0.44

15

Halsey, Allison

33

104

137

1.32

6

5

1

0.06

22

0.21

165

1.59

64

0.62

18

Hamilton, Audrynn

32

101

47

0.47

8

7

1

0.08

607

6.01

292

2.89

78

0.77

5

Carpenter, Jacey

30

93

238

2.56

7

7

0

0.08

22

0.24

261

2.81

70

0.75

23

Hays, Sabrina

28

87

6

0.07

0

0

0

0.00

14

0.16

187

2.15

2

0.02

7

McIntosh, Megan

25

81

7

0.09

0

0

0

0.00

6

0.07

157

1.94

3

0.04

16

Sencer, Breleigh

25

60

31

0.52

4

4

0

0.07

11

0.18

52

0.87

25

0.42

11

Hyden, Haley

27

59

14

0.24

0

0

0

0.00

10

0.17

50

0.85

37

0.63

17

Hayes, Chloey

11

14

1

0.07

0

0

0

0.00

3

0.21

10

0.71

1

0.07

10

Maggard, Valerie

1

1

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

2

2.00

0

0.00

