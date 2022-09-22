The Jackson City Lady Tigers are 9-6 on the season after an impressive 3-0 (25-13; 25-10; 25-13) win over Morgan County (0-15).
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to face Piarist but that game has been cancelled. Next up on the schedule for JCS is a highly anticipated district matchup against Breathitt County on Tuesday, September 27th at 6 pm.
Jackson team leaders are: Bella Noble 156 kills and 53 aces; Adeline Turner 6 blocks and 236 digs; and Sami Noble 201 assists.
The Lady Tigers are currently sitting in 8th place in the 14th Region standings with a 9-6 overall record and an RPI rating of .48879.
