The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Highlights from the meeting are:
- Approved the December 2022 appropriation/revenue report.
- Approved the December 2022 financial report.
- Approved the December 2022 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report.
- Approved the December 2022 fund activity report.
- Approved budget transfer #07-002, which will allow the Treasurer to pay outstanding bills.
- Approved interfund cash transfer #07-001, which allows money to move between accounts as needed.
- Approved the payment of vendor claims.
- Approved the appointment of a member to the Troublesome Creek Environmental Authority Board. Judge Executive Jeff Noble explained that this board served Knott, Perry, and Breathitt counties, and Breathitt had not had a member in over four years. The fiscal court voted to appoint Magistrate Ryan Chaney as Breathitt County’s member.
- Approved to disburse a payment in the amount of $1220.18 to RJ Repair. The county has received the reimbursement from the insurance.
- Judge Noble stated that the Breathitt County Board of Education (BOE) had requested assistance with school bus turn arounds. The fiscal court approved to haul and dump the gravel if the BOE would purchase the gravel.
- Approved to begin the process of adopting Boomer Lane and Plum Creek into the County Road Plan.
- Approved the authorization to use a Homeland Security grant to purchase P25 radios for the county’s volunteer fire departments. Jennifer McIntosh of KRADD explained the radios were digital and would help keep the volunteer fire departments up to date. The radios will be of no cost to the county and will be covered by the grant, which was for nearly $300,000.
- Approved a four-year term for Johnny Stacy as Road Foreman.
- Approved a mutual aid agreement with Wolfe County pertaining to search and rescue.
- Approved the reimbursing of travel expenses in the amount of $224.64 to former Magistrate Ray Moore.
- Approved the purchase of payroll software in the amount of $14,995.
- Approved the payment of any owed salary as well as the payment of all owed sick and vacation time to former county employees Calvin Saum, Kenneth Watts, and Crystal Deaton.
Before adjourning, the fiscal court had a brief discussion about the FEMA buyout program. Judge Noble revealed that 12 properties had been signed off on and a 13th was very close to being approved. The first project could potentially begin within the next two wee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.