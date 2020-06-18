Clerk tells Times-Voice she isn’t allowed to report our local results from the voting the 23rd until June 30, 2020!
One of the many duties I have as the Editor of the Jackson Times-Voice is being what is known as a “Stringer” for the Associated Press (AP) at election time. What that means is the AP pays me to attend the precinct, as the votes are being tabulated, and report them to its call-center where the votes can be nationally broadcast across America.
If there is an inordinate delay, I may even be called upon to give an on-air interview. If the information I have is accurate, the 23rd may prove to be my big chance!
Our own Jeanie Noble has before performed a similar function for a different agency than the AP, and the agency can choose to interview her instead of me, should she be engaged again this cycle. Jeanie works for a different agency (and makes more money than I) which is probably something I will need to take up (at some point) with the AP.
Breathitt County, Kentucky is set to conduct a primary on June 23, 2020. When I awoke the morning of writing this piece I was fully expecting to have a ballot sitting in my email’s “In-box.” I didn’t.
Apparently, there is some uncertainty about the release of vote totals to be tabulated the 23rd across Kentucky. They will still be counted and recorded the night of the election, but many clerks will be prevented from reporting the totals until days later.
According to my “Stringer Coordinator,” Jim Isaacs, with the AP, counties, including Jefferson and Fayette, have indicated they won’t release their totals until June 30. Breathitt County will not release its totals until the 30th either.
The Times-Voice contacted Becky Curtis and she has told us the delay is something over which she doesn’t have any control. “We have been told Breathitt County is to hold-off with reporting our totals until June 30. I also believe this to be commonwealth-wide.”
We don’t know the exact cause of any of these delays. We just know it would appear well-confirmed the there will be a delay.
